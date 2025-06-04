Emergency crews responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on June 4 in Fort Branch. The incident occurred around 2:38 p.m. near the intersection of Locust and Walters Street. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, a red 2006 Chevy Cobalt struck a pedestrian who was traveling on a scooter in the roadway.

First responders arrived within minutes, and Gibson County Medic 4 requested a medical helicopter to transport the injured pedestrian to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities determined that the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Jon Roeder of Fort Branch, was operating with a suspended license due to a prior conviction. Roeder was transported to Deaconess Gibson Hospital for a blood draw and medical clearance before being taken to the Gibson County Detention Center. He now faces a charge of Driving While Suspended with a Prior Conviction.