The Huntingburg Public Library will be closed from June 9 through June 22 as preparations are made to relocate operations to the lower level during ongoing renovations.

While the library will not be open to the public during this period, the outdoor book drop will remain available for patrons needing to return materials.

The library is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 23 on the lower level. At that time, visitors will need to use the 5th Street entrance to access the facility while renovation work shifts to the main level.

Library staff appreciate the community’s patience and support as improvements continue to move forward.

