The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a growing text message scam involving fake claims from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles or toll road agencies.

The fraudulent messages often demand payment or personal information, claiming you owe toll fees or need to settle an account with the Bureau of Motor Transportation—a term not used in Indiana, where the correct agency is the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV). These texts may include links and attempt to pressure recipients into quick action.

Officials emphasize that the BMV does not send payment requests via text, and toll road agencies will never demand immediate payment through a link.

If you receive one of these messages:

Do not click any links

Do not respond or send payment

Delete the message immediately

Verify concerns by calling the BMV or local law enforcement using trusted contact numbers

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to stay vigilant and share the warning with others to help prevent financial loss and identity theft.