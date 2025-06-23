Indiana 211, a trusted community resource managed by the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, is providing a centralized service to help residents find the nearest cooling centers. Individuals can call 2-1-1 or the toll-free number 866-211-9966 to speak with trained community navigators who can provide up-to-date information on cooling center locations, hours of operation, and any eligibility requirements.

Cooling centers are typically located in community centers, libraries, government buildings, and other public facilities that offer air conditioning and a safe environment. These centers help protect vulnerable populations—including seniors, young children, individuals with medical conditions, and those without reliable transportation—from the dangers of excessive heat.

In addition to phone assistance, residents can also access an online list of cooling centers at the Indiana 211 website: Indiana 211 Cooling Centers. This page is regularly updated with new sites and extended hours as conditions change.

The state encourages local organizations and communities to partner with Indiana 211 to ensure cooling centers are registered and accessible. Anyone managing a cooling center can report or add their location by contacting the Indiana 211 resource team via email at in211database@fssa.in.gov.

Residents are reminded to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, check on neighbors or family members who may be vulnerable, and seek out cooling centers if they experience symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

For ongoing updates and safety tips during the heat wave, residents can follow Indiana 211’s official social media pages and visit their website regularly.