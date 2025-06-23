Daviess Community Hospital will host a meet-and-greet reception on Thursday, July 17, to welcome its new Chief Executive Officer, Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE.

The event will take place in the hospital’s main lobby and will be divided into two sessions. From 3 to 4 p.m., the reception will be open exclusively to hospital staff and members of the Board of Governors. From 4 to 5 p.m., the community is invited to attend. Cake and punch will be served during both sessions.

Harris officially begins his role as CEO on July 1. He brings more than a decade of healthcare leadership experience, including executive positions in hospital administration, rural healthcare development, and physician-owned organizations across Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, and the southeastern United States.

Hospital officials describe Harris as a collaborative and community-focused leader whose approach aligns with DCH’s mission to serve the region. The event aims to provide both staff and community members a chance to connect with Harris in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

Daviess Community Hospital encourages local residents to attend the public portion of the reception and extend a warm welcome to its new leader.