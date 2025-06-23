An Owensboro, Kentucky man was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop on Interstate 64 near Ferdinand.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Andrew Recker was patrolling the area on June 21 when he observed a vehicle speeding. After initiating a traffic stop, Trooper Giesler made contact with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Colton Lester.

Police say Lester displayed visible signs of impairment, and additional indicators of possible criminal activity were noted during the stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Lester was taken to the Jasper Police Department for a chemical test and later transported to the Dubois County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

Lester is facing the following charges:

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated (Class C Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (Class B Misdemeanor)

The Ferdinand Police Department assisted in the stop.

All individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.