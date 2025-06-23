On Saturday afternoon, June 21, Trooper Connor Giesler was working on Interstate 64 near Dale when he observed a vehicle speeding. Trooper Giesler activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. Trooper Giesler made contact with the driver, Lakisha Plain. Plain showed visible signs of impairment. During the interaction with Plain, suspected marijuana was also located. Plain was transported to Jasper Deaconess Hospital for a chemical test. Plain was arrested and transported to the Spencer County Jail, where she is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charge:

• Lakisha N. Plain, 38, Fellsmere, FL.

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Connor Giesler

Assisting Officers – Lieutenant Colonel Rob Priest & Trooper Jon Villanueva

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.