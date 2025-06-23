The Astra Theatre will have Sam Morrow hit their stage on Saturday, July 12th, marking his return to Dubois County since headlining the Ferdinand Folk Festival in 2024.



With a sound that exists somewhere outside of genre and geography, Morrow has created his own version of modern-day American roots music: a mix of roadhouse rock & roll, bluesy R&B, and country-fried funky-tonk, driven forward by groove, grease, and guitars.



Morrow’s latest album, On The Ride Here, marks the latest leg of that journey. He takes listeners along for the

ride, singing in a laidback Texas drawl about highway haunts (“Thunderbird Motel”), peyote trips in the Mojave Desert (“Searching For Paradise”), and the glamor and grind of the open road (Hired Gun”). Morrow isn’t just focused on the drive these days; he’s interested in the destination, too, and a number of his songs deal with the hard lessons and new perspectives that come with rest, reflection, and time spent at home.

The first four albums from Morrow turned him into one of the West Coast’s biggest Americana exports. The appeal wasn’t just the swaggering, swampy music itself; it was also the sharp storytelling and unfiltered insights of a songwriter who wasn’t afraid to shine a light on the skeletons in his closet. Balancing honesty with self-deprecating humor, Morrow became a working-class hero for those struggling to follow the straight and narrow

Doors for this performance will open at 7 PM with the music scheduled to start at 8 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at AstraTheater.com, and are priced at $15 for balcony seats, $20 for main level seating, and $25 for up front main level seating.