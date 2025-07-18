Daviess Community Hospital hosted a public meet-and-greet Thursday, July 17, to welcome its new chief executive officer, Justin D. Harris, MSHA, MBA, FACHE.

The reception, held in the hospital’s main lobby, was attended by DCH staff, board members, patients, and members of the public. Guests enjoyed refreshments and had the opportunity to speak with Justin as he begins his new leadership role at DCH.

“It was wonderful to meet so many of the incredible people who make up the heart of Daviess Community Hospital and its surrounding communities,” Harris said. “I’m excited to get involved with the communities we serve and look forward to building truly meaningful partnerships and working together to improve the health of the people who live and work in our region.”

Harris joined DCH on July 1, bringing more than a decade of healthcare leadership experience in hospital operations, physician engagement and rural health advancement.

Prior to joining DCH, Harris held executive leadership roles in both hospital and physician group settings across Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. Most recently, he served in a senior leadership role for a large physician-owned surgical group based in Evansville, where he oversaw strategic growth, physician recruitment, and service expansion across metro and rural markets. He also previously served as chief executive officer and chief financial officer of a $70 million musculoskeletal organization, leading operational improvements and strategic development initiatives.

Earlier in his career, Harris held C-suite roles in both for-profit and not-for-profit rural hospitals, building a strong reputation for driving positive change and strengthening access to high-quality healthcare in rural communities.

He earned a Master of Science in Health Administration and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, home to the nation’s top-ranked healthcare administration program. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and currently serves on the board of the Indiana Medical Group Management Association and most recently on the board of the Indiana Physicians Health Alliance. He is also a member of the Indiana Rural Health Association, Indiana Hospital Association and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

“Building strong relationships across our organization and throughout the region is a top priority for me,” Harris said. “I’m honored to be part of this team and excited for the work ahead as we continue to grow and serve as the trusted healthcare provider for our communities.”

Daviess Community Hospital thanks everyone who attended the event and looks forward to ongoing collaboration and community engagement under Harris’ leadership.