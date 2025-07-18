Latest News

The Jasper Park and Recreation Department is offering free field trips and group tours for the 2025-2026 season. Four historic and educational locations are within walking distance to the Riverwalk, shelter houses, and Lion’s Park.

Groups can climb aboard the Spirit of Jasper Train for a depot tour, watch a working demonstration at the Jasper City Mill, and visit one of Dubois County’s first three schoolhouses to make a walnut ink bookmark while learning about early education. Visitors can also see farming and woodworking demonstrations at the Schaeffer Barn and try farm chores like making chicken feed. Additional hands-on learning opportunities are available at The Parklands.

Tours are open to charter bus groups, classrooms, homeschools, and other organized groups Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the Group Program Guide or to schedule a tour, contact Dana at 812-482-5959 or email dreckelhoff@jasperindiana.gov.

On By Joey Rehl

