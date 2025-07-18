The Dubois County Museum announced their 6th Annual Museum Car Show is set for Sunday, August 10th, 2025, at the museum (located at 2704 North Newton Street, U.S. 231 North) in the shady, grassy area behind the museum. The Show will be held rain or shine.

Car registration is from 9 AM to 12 PM Eastern Time, costing $20 per vehicle the day of the show and $15 per pre-registered vehicles entered by August 3rd. Entry forms are available online on Facebook and at the museum.

Dash Plaques and Goody bags will be given to the first 100 cars registered. Attendance prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day among the registered cars.

Judging will begin at noon and concessions including refreshments, sandwiches, local brats, and hamburgers to be sold starting at 10 AM.

Awards presented this year include:

pre 2010-top 20 and Best of Show

2010 and newer-Top 20 and Best of Show;

Special Interest

People’s Choice

President’s Choice.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 PM for viewing and a free pass is included in the Goody bag given to the first 100 registrants.

The public is invited to come out and view the cars, vote on special awards, enjoy concessions, and visit the museum.