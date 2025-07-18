The Indiana Department of Transportation announces intermittent lane closures for State Road 162 in Dubois County.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 28, crews will begin intermittent lane closures on State Road 162 near Jasper. These lane closures will occur between State Road 64 and U.S. 231.

Intermittent lane closures will allow for mobile road maintenance operations. These operations include road patching and paving. Work is expected to last through mid-October, depending on the weather.

During lane closures, traffic will be controlled utilizing a flagger. One lane of traffic will remain open during work. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.