The Spirit of Jasper Train is set to host two Pizza and Beer rides this season on Saturday, August 16th and September 20th, 2025.

These rides taking place from 6 to 8:30 PM now feature craft beer options from the local St. Benedict’s Brew Works along with domestic favorites.

Passengers will receive two beer tickets and unlimited pizza during the 2.5-hour train excursion. A cash bar is also available for all other beverage needs including additional beer after the use of the included beer tickets.

Tickets cost is $60 per person and can be purchase online at spiritofjaspertrain.com.

For more information, call Jasper Park and Recreation at (812)482-5959.

