Traditional Arts Today in Ferdinand (located at 314 W 9th Street) will soon be using its new certified kitchen, indoor dining area and outside grilling space to host cooking classes.

On Saturday, August 9th, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM EST Dawn and Scott Ferguson of Rising Sun Artisan Foods will offer a Blackstone demonstration beginning with seasoning a brand-new griddle and how to properly care and clean your Blackstone with pro-tips.

Dawn and Scott will prepare a meal featuring Big Mac Smashburger Tacos (with gluten and dairy free options) with homemade seasonings, toppings and chips.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite drink and an apron.

Rising Sun Artisan Foods products used in this lunch will be available for purchase at the end of class.

The class fee $30 with the meal included and registration is required.

For more information or to register call 812-998-2487 or register on-line at traditionalartstoday.org.