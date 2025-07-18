As cap-and-gown celebrations wind down, the job training platform Big Interview recently spoke on a new challenge looming for the class of 2025: a job market tougher than any seen in recent years.

According to the Federal Reserve, unemployment for recent graduates has outpaced the national average for the first time since 1980, with entry-level hiring freezes, AI automation, and economic uncertainty reshaping the traditional path from college to career.

Recent research confirms this, with a 2024 McKinsey report estimating 44% of global job tasks could be automated, with white-collar entry-level roles among the most affected. A LinkedIn survey of executives found that 63% believe AI will replace many entry-level tasks, altering job expectations for new hires.

Pamela Skillings, co-founder and chief coach at Big Interview who has coached thousands of job seekers through economic downturns, stated there’s a shift in what employers are hiring for: adaptability, clarity of communication, and the ability to think critically in fast-changing environments.

According to Skillings, the students who fare best aren’t always the ones with perfect résumés or the most experience; they’re the ones who know how to position themselves, speak clearly about their strengths, and demonstrate problem-solving skills in real time.

She also stressed AI isn’t just changing who gets hired, it’s also changing how hiring happens and encouraged graduates to take small, strategic steps-even in the face of an overwhelming market.

