Perry County Memorial Hospital and the Perry County Council on Aging are partnering to offer a special two-part workshop series focused on mental health and well-being.

The sessions will be held at the William Tell Center. Part one, Therapeutic Art, is scheduled for August 11, 2025, from 10 to 11 a.m., and part two, Mindfulness, will take place on August 18, 2025, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Led by Renewed Horizons, PCMH’s geriatric behavioral health program, these free workshops are designed for individuals aged 62 and older. Space is limited to 20 attendees, and participants may choose to attend one or both sessions.

For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Renewed Horizons at 812-547-0205 or email Beth.Mehringer@pcmhospital.org or Lena.Goffinet@pcmhospital.org.