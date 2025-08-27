Daviess Community Hospital’s cafeteria is bringing the sunshine indoors with its next themed lunch event, Tropical Paradise Day, on Wednesday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Organized by the hospital’s Food and Nutrition Services team, the event will offer a bright and relaxing getaway experience for patients, staff, and visitors—all without leaving the DCH campus. The menu will include grilled chicken sandwiches topped with pineapple and provolone cheese, onion rings, and two tropical-inspired beverages: virgin strawberry daiquiris and virgin piña coladas.

“This is about creating something joyful and inviting for everyone at DCH—patients, visitors, and our hardworking team members,” said Rebecca Vest, CDM, CFPP, food service director at DCH. “Our themed lunches give people something to look forward to, and we love seeing the smiles they bring.”

The event is part of a series of monthly themed lunches hosted by DCH’s Food and Nutrition Services department. Upcoming themes include:

Oct. 15 – Mexican Fiesta: Tacos or burritos, corn and black beans, refried beans, and churros

Tacos or burritos, corn and black beans, refried beans, and churros Nov. 12 – Harvest Party: Grilled hotdogs or brats, fries, s’mores, and caramel apples

Grilled hotdogs or brats, fries, s’mores, and caramel apples Dec. 10 – Winter Wonderland: Chili and grilled cheese, hot chocolate, apple cider, cookies, and a possible visit from Santa with candy canes

Photos and highlights from the August “Sock Hop” themed lunch can be viewed online at www.dchosp.org/news.

To view a full calendar of upcoming events, visit www.dchosp.org/news/events.