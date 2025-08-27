The Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) Auxiliary is once again holding its popular annual mum sale, with proceeds benefiting projects and services that directly support patients and staff at the hospital.

Orders for mums are being accepted now through Monday, Sept. 1. Each mum is available for $14, with delivery scheduled for Friday, Sept. 19.

On Sept. 19, orders will be available for pick-up in the parking lot outside the hospital cafeteria. Customers may select their preferred colors at the time of pick-up. Any remaining mums after pre-order distribution will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis.

“All money raised by our Auxiliary Team is always used to help the hospital in any way we can,” said Pat Brochin, DCH Auxiliary president. “This sale is a wonderful way for our community to support healthcare services while also enjoying beautiful fall mums.”

Payment options include cash, check, or payroll deduction for hospital employees.

For more information or to place an order, call the DCH Auxiliary at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1133.