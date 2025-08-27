Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has announced Jennifer Jerger, RN, CLC, as the recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the second quarter of 2025.

Jerger, a nurse in the Obstetrics Department and a Certified Lactation Counselor, was nominated by patient Rachel Raber, who delivered her third child at DCH in April. In her nomination, Raber shared how Jerger made a difficult pregnancy and delivery far more manageable through her unwavering compassion, skill, and presence.

“Jennifer goes to our church, and she went above and beyond checking in on me before delivery,” Raber wrote. “There’s something calming and encouraging about her that is truly a gift and an asset to the OB department and DCH as a whole. She was confident, wise and kind, and worked tirelessly to make my experience top notch. My husband even said he’d have three more kids if Jenn was our nurse every time!”

Raber also highlighted Jerger’s ability to connect with patients and colleagues alike. “Jenn truly cares about her patients, taking time to get to know them on a deeper level even during busy shifts. She’s a servant leader—willing to share her knowledge without ever making others feel less than.”

DCH selects DAISY honorees based on the DAISY Foundation’s PETALS criteria: Passion, Empathy, Trust and Teamwork, Admirable Attributes, Love for the Profession, and Selflessness. The DAISY Award is part of an international recognition program that honors nurses who provide extraordinary care.

“Jennifer is a strong and steady nurse who leads with grace and compassion,” said Shawna O’Kelley-Brinson, BSN, RN, Director of Obstetrics, Nursery and Childbirth Education. “She creates a peaceful and positive environment for her patients and teammates, and she represents the true spirit of OB nursing at DCH. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team.”

Each DAISY Award honoree is celebrated in a public ceremony and receives a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a hand-carved “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture. The tradition also includes cinnamon rolls, honoring the favorite treat of J. Patrick Barnes, whose family established the DAISY Foundation in his memory.

To nominate a nurse who has made a difference at Daviess Community Hospital, visit www.dchosp.org/daisy.