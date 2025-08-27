Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music, St. Meinrad, IN, will host a concert titled “Hearing Heaven: The Sound(s) of the Sacred and the Secular” on October 3, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Central Time, in the Archabbey Church.

Medieval theorists were preoccupied with the question of heavenly music. That the origins of music were divine was undisputed. But much of their music was too secular and worldly to be suitable for the liturgy. Where is the boundary?

Saint Meinrad Institute for Sacred Music welcomes early music ensemble Trobár and special guests Rosemary Heredos, Charles Weaver, and Grant Herreid for this program, exploring how Christians have expressed the sacred in music and what distinguishes it from the secular and human.

The program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Krista Hall during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.