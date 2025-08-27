The Indiana State Police and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Stop that concluded a several month-long investigation. Both Crawford County and Indiana State Police received tips about possible drug activities in the Carefree area of Crawford County. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 12:44 a.m. Trooper Jon Villanueva conducted a Traffic Stop with the assistance of Deputy Tyler Smith. During the traffic stop, signs of criminal activity were observed, which led to the requested assistance of Deputy Gary Nale and K-9 Re my. After the positive K-9 indication on the vehicle, the vehicle was searched, but nothing was located. After speaking to both the driver Allen Crawford, and passenger Sarah Williams, it was discovered that Crawford had gone into the Pilot gas station to use the restroom prior to the traffic stop. Deputy Nathan Wiseman went back into the Pilot gas station restroom and observed a tile in the ceiling to be misplaced. Upon further investigation, Deputy Wiseman located approximately 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the ceiling. Officers were able to confirm that the suspected methamphetamine belonged to Crawford. Both Crawford and Williams were transported to the Crawford County jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Allen Crawford, 39, Marengo, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More – Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams – Level 3 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Sarah Williams, 42, Marengo, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More – Level 2 Felony

Visiting a Common Nuisance – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy

Assisting Officers: Trooper Jon Villanueva, Trooper Connor Giesler, Trooper Andrew Recker, Crawford County Deputy Tyler Smith, Deputy Nathan Wiseman, Deputy Gary Nale w/ K-9 Partner Remy