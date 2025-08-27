Latest News

Jennifer Jerger named Q2 2025 DAISY Award Recipient at Daviess Community Hospital “Hearing Heaven” Concert Explores Sacred and Secular Music at Saint Meinrad Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Dealing Methamphetamine Following A Collaborative Investigation Ireland’s The Rock Bar and Grill Listed for Sale Deaconess Memorial Medical Center Names Jeffery Curtis as Next GARDENER Award Winner

The Indiana State Police and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Stop that concluded a several month-long investigation. Both Crawford County and Indiana State Police received tips about possible drug activities in the Carefree area of Crawford County. On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 12:44 a.m. Trooper Jon Villanueva conducted a Traffic Stop with the assistance of Deputy Tyler Smith. During the traffic stop, signs of criminal activity were observed, which led to the requested assistance of Deputy Gary Nale and K-9 Re my. After the positive K-9 indication on the vehicle, the vehicle was searched, but nothing was located. After speaking to both the driver Allen Crawford, and passenger Sarah Williams, it was discovered that Crawford had gone into the Pilot gas station to use the restroom prior to the traffic stop. Deputy Nathan Wiseman went back into the Pilot gas station restroom and observed a tile in the ceiling to be misplaced. Upon further investigation, Deputy Wiseman located approximately 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the ceiling. Officers were able to confirm that the suspected methamphetamine belonged to Crawford. Both Crawford and Williams were transported to the Crawford County jail where they are being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:
Allen Crawford, 39, Marengo, IN

  • Dealing Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More – Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine Over 28 Grams – Level 3 Felony
  • Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony
  • Obstruction of Justice – Level 6 Felony

Sarah Williams, 42, Marengo, IN

  • Dealing Methamphetamine, 10 Grams or More – Level 2 Felony
  • Visiting a Common Nuisance – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Kayla Denk-Mundy
Assisting Officers: Trooper Jon Villanueva, Trooper Connor Giesler, Trooper Andrew Recker, Crawford County Deputy Tyler Smith, Deputy Nathan Wiseman, Deputy Gary Nale w/ K-9 Partner Remy

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post