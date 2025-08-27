In a recent post to The Rock Bar and Grill’s Facebook Page, they announced after 10 years of service, the restaurant is being put up for sale.

The owners cited their reasons for putting The Rock (located at 4997 IN-56 in Jasper) up for grabs are due to health and wanting to spend more time for themselves and their family.

They also stated it’s a thriving business for someone that would still have the passion for it; taking dedication and a lot of work, but worth it if you want it to be.

Anyone interested in purchasing the business can call Roger Schwenk at 812-630-0711 for details.