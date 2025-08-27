Deaconess Memorial Medical Center is excited to announce the next recipient of the GARDENER Award is Jeffery Curtis. Curtis is a medical tech in Deaconess Memorial’s Lab. He is described as uplifting, encouraging and one who fosters a collaborative spirit that strengthens the entire team. Deaconess Memorial is blessed to have Curtis as part of our team. For more information on the Gardener Award, please visit www.deaconessmemorial.com or contact Anna Borden in Deaconess Memorial’s Human Resources Department at 812-996-1488.

Deaconess Memorial Medical Center created The GARDENER Award as a result of the internationally known DAISY Award that recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Deaconess Memorial is fully aware that it takes an entire team to function as a hospital. This team includes not only the nurses, but also maintenance, billers, therapists, medical records, food service, etc. Every employee is necessary and plays an important role every day. The nurses would not be able to provide the proper care to patients without the appropriate support staff. The GARDENER Award was created to acknowledge incredible support staff that goes above and beyond his/her regular call of duty.