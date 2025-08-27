The inaugural Veterans Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, in downtown Jasper at both the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center and the Jasper River Centre. This one-day, family-friendly event will honor the service and sacrifice of Southern Indiana’s veterans while raising funds for Operation Mind, Body, and Soul, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention.

Set in the heart of the community, the event is designed to strengthen connections between the public, downtown businesses, and the veteran population. The combined use of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center and the Jasper River Centre provides space for celebration, community gathering, and veteran-focused purpose—all within downtown Jasper.

Hosted by a team of community volunteers and veterans, Veterans Oktoberfest will blend traditional Oktoberfest festivities with a deeper mission: supporting veterans who are dealing with post-traumatic stress, depression, and the challenges of reconnecting with civilian life.

Event highlights include beverages and food, live music and entertainment throughout the day, sponsorship opportunities honoring each branch of the military, and partnerships with downtown Jasper, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, and the Jasper River Centre.

Elite Forces sponsorship levels are available, starting at $50 for the Space Force Sponsor, $100 for the Coast Guard Sponsor, $250 for the Air Force Pararescue Sponsor, $500 for the Marine Corps Force Recon Sponsor, $1,000 for the Army Ranger Sponsor, and $2,500 for the Navy SEAL Sponsor.

All proceeds from Veterans Oktoberfest will benefit Operation Mind, Body, and Soul, funding critical outreach and support services for veterans across Dubois County and the surrounding region.

For sponsorship, volunteer opportunities, or participation in the event, contact:

Darren Patterson

Executive Officer, Veterans Oktoberfest

812-631-2352

darren@darrenpatterson.net

Boone Taylor

Commanding Officer, Veterans Oktoberfest

812-630-7151

ctaylor2461@gmail.com