Heart of Jasper is inviting the community to the September Downtown Chowdown, set for Thursday, September 4, from 4 to 8 p.m. EST at the Jasper Riverwalk Plaza.

The Downtown Chowdown has become a popular community tradition, bringing residents and visitors together for an evening of food, music, and fellowship in the heart of Jasper. This month’s event will showcase a lineup of food trucks and vendors offering a wide variety of cuisines, paired with live entertainment from Jon and Stacey.

September’s food truck lineup includes Sips & Snacks, Wood Capital Pizza, Tater Temptations, Oink Inc Smokehouse, La Tricolor Colombian Delicacies, Pink Pony Drinks, Honey Run Kettle Corn, and Spill The Tea With Mama Z.

The event is open to all ages, and admission is free. Guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner from the vendors and stay for the music and atmosphere at Riverwalk Plaza.

The Downtown Chowdown series is made possible with support from Smithville, the 2025 event sponsor. More details about the Downtown Chowdown and other Heart of Jasper initiatives can be found at www.heartofjasper.org.