The Jasper Strassenfest Half Pot drawing was held on Friday, August 15, with ticket number A-6129635 announced as the winner. So far, the lucky ticket holder has not come forward to claim their prize.

This year’s Half Pot reached a record total of $155,800, with half—$77,900—set aside for the winner. The individual holding the winning ticket has until the close of business on September 15, 2025 to claim the prize by contacting the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.

The winning ticket was sold on Friday, August 1, during the Strassenfest. Officials encourage anyone who purchased tickets that day to double-check their numbers. Once the winner contacts the Chamber, a committee member will arrange for the prize to be claimed at the Chamber office, located at 302 W. 6th Street in Jasper.

Proceeds from the Half Pot will benefit the VU Jasper Scholastic Excellence Fund, providing a year of full tuition, a $500 book stipend, and a laptop for scholarship recipients. Funds will also help offset festival expenses, support local non-profits, and strengthen the foundation for the future growth of both the Strassenfest and the Jasper community.