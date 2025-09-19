In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by John Wade and Emily Russell, with the Patoka Lake Watershed Committee, visit the studio to discuss the upcoming 19th Annual Patoka Lake Cleanup happening on Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

Registration starts at 8:00AM EST at the US Army Corps of Engineers Office, (4512 N Cuzco Road S), and the all-volunteer cleanup takes place until the 11:00AM Free Fish Fry Lunch!

Visit their Facebook for event updates and details: https://www.facebook.com/PatokaWatershed

https://youtu.be/NMMOJ7xgOPs