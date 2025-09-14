Latest News

The Next Chapter was recently awarded $5,000 as the grand prize winner of the Indiana Fever Small Business Assist Program.

The WNBA Team’s Small Business Assist Program presented by Old National Bank spotlights and supports outstanding small businesses across Indiana. Winners receive tickets to an Indiana Fever game, recognition at the game and on the Fever’s social media, and a $5,000 grand prize.

Located in Jasper, the community-driven coffee & book shop, owned by Jeremiah and Erin Smith, was commended for blending purpose with connection while uplifting local non-profits.

