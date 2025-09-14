The Beehive ’25 arts market, set to run Saturday, October 25th from 9 AM to 3 PM, the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center’s Atrium and Jasper Arts’ galleries, has announced the artists selling items.

These artists include:

Pickle Toast Pottery

Sweet’s Glass Treats

Monte Young Pottery

Alana Goepfrich Oil Paintings

Glazed Under Fire Pottery

Jewelry by Kelli

Like Pottery

Muddy Pearl Pottery

Chick with and Edge stained glass

Knox Pottery

The market will be open for all to attend free of charge and items including clay art, paintings, glass sculptures, and jewelry from 10 art vendors will be available for purchase.

In addition, attendees can enjoy food and beverages as well as the exhibited artworks in Jasper Arts’ galleries. La Tricolor fruit bowls, smoothies, and food truck, and the Bursting with Love creative beverage trailer will be curbside, and pieces from Jonpaul Smith, the 32nd Annual Juried Art Exhibition artists, and a new exhibit celebrating Hispanic Heritage will be on display.

While Beehive ’25 admission is free, donations will be accepted to help to support Arts programs in the community.

For more information on Beehive ’25 visit jasperarts.org/beehive.