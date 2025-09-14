The inaugural Veterans Oktoberfest is set to take place on Saturday, October 18th, 2025, in downtown Jasper at both the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center and the Jasper River Centre. This one-day, family-friendly event honors the service and sacrifice of Southern Indiana’s veterans while raising funds for Operation Mind, Body, and Soul, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans’ mental health and suicide prevention.

This event is designed to strengthen connections between the public, downtown businesses, and the veteran population, blending traditional Oktoberfest festivities, including live music throughout the day, food and beverages, and more, with a deeper mission of supporting veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress, depression, and the challenges of reconnecting with civilian life.

All proceeds from Veterans Oktoberfest will benefit Operation Mind, Body, and Soul, funding critical outreach and support services for veterans across Dubois County and the surrounding region.

Sponsorship opportunities honoring each branch of the military is also available including:

$50 – Space Force Sponsor

$100 – Coast Guard Sponsor

$250 – Air Force – Pararescue (PJ) Sponsor

$500 – Marine Corps – Force Recon Sponsor

$1,000 – Army – Ranger Sponsor

$2,500 – Navy – SEAL Sponsor

To sponsor, volunteer, or participate in the event, contact Darren Patterson, Executive Officer, Veterans Oktoberfest, at 812-631-2352 or darren@darrenpatterson.net, or Boone Taylor, Commanding Officer, Veterans Oktoberfest, at 812-630-7151.