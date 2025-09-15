Linda M. Sweeney, age 66 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:35 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025 at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Linda was born in Madison, Indiana on October 28, 1958 and raised by John and Barbara (Shelley) Wittenmyer. She married Sam Sweeney on December 27, 1997.

She worked for OFS in Huntingburg for over 21 years.

Linda enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, attending her monthly game night, playing the lottery, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is her husband, Sam Sweeney of Jasper, one son, Scott Kern (Tori), Loogootee, mother, Barbara Wittenmyer, Jasper, step daughter, Kelli Lynch, McCordsville, IN, step son, Sean Sweeney, Dallas, TX, and six grandchildren.

Preceding her in death was her step father, John Wittenmyer, and one brother, Donnie Robinson.

Funeral services for Linda M. Sweeney will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a favorite charity.

