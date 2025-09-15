The Dubois County America 250 Committee will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, September 24, at 6:00 p.m. at the Ireland Historical Society Building, located at 5173 W. Walnut Street in Ireland.

The committee brings together local organizations to coordinate resources and plan events leading up to the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. The group has already held three meetings where members shared ideas and began shaping activities. Discussions have included commemorating the U.S. Marine Corps anniversary, visiting Revolutionary War soldiers’ graves in the county, quilting projects, planting Liberty Trees, fireworks and drone displays, community church bell ringing, and a reenactment of Toussaint Dubois’ life. A logo has also been created to represent Dubois County’s events.

America 250 is a nationwide effort designed to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States with events, projects, and celebrations. In Dubois County, organizations that may benefit from participating include veterans’ groups, the Daughters of the American Revolution, scouting groups, 4-H, service clubs, Chambers of Commerce, libraries, historical groups, local governments, and interested residents.

The Indiana State Semiquincentennial Commission has appointed the Dubois County Historical Society as the County Connect Leader, serving as a link between local groups and the state commission. Local events may also be submitted for inclusion on the statewide calendar at in.gov/usa250.

For additional information, contact Dubois County Historical Society president Gary Eck at 812-634-8001.