Brenda Lee Clark Fuhs, age 66, of French Lick, formerly of Santa Claus, passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, September 12, 2025, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 14, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana, to Kenneth L. and Joanne K. (Moore) Hill. On August 6, 2022, she married Kevin Fuhs at Wilstem Ranch in Paoli. Brenda built a career in real estate and was previously employed with Key Associates in Santa Claus.

Brenda deeply loved her husband and cherished their travels together across the country in their RV. A lifelong learner, she recently took up whittling and had begun exploring the art of welding, approaching every new skill with curiosity and enthusiasm. Known for her radiant smile and joyful spirit, she had a remarkable ability to brighten any room she entered. She also enjoyed canning, gardening, and woodworking—hobbies that reflected her creativity and love for hands-on work.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Kenneth Hill, Jr. and Henry Martin.

Surviving are her loving husband, Kevin Fuhs of Jasper; son, Ryan Clark of South Bend; godchild, Jennifer Clark of South Bend; three sisters, Deborah Sebastian of Ft. Myers, Florida, Cindy Dickason and Laura Bare, both of South Bend; and one grandson, Brysen Clark of South Bend.

A memorial service for Brenda Lee Clark Fuhs will be held at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.