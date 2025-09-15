Join the Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) and West Boggs Park for a hands-on workday. Volunteers will learn how to identify and remove woody invasive plants, as well as unwanted native trees encroaching on the park’s prairies. Invasive plants threaten parks and natural areas by outcompeting native vegetation, degrading wildlife habitat, and increasing tick populations. Meanwhile, the park’s prairies also need to be kept open by removing young trees that would otherwise shade out the wildflowers.

The Weed Wrangle will take place Tuesday October 14th from 10am to Noon at West Boggs Park (16117 US-231, Loogootee, IN). Volunteers will meet at the Cedarwood Shelter, just past the park entrance on the left (entry fees waived for volunteers only). No experience is needed, but volunteers should come prepared with sturdy shoes and work gloves. Water will be provided, along with hand tools for pulling and cutting shrubs, but volunteers may also bring their own loppers or hand saws.

RSVPs are not required, but for questions contact Emily Finch at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net, or 812-329-0048. This event is also supported by the Martin and Daviess County Soil & Water Conservation Districts, with funding in part from a Clean Water Indiana grant. For more information on invasive species in Daviess and Martin counties, go to www.daviesscoswcd.com/invasive-species, for more information on West Boggs Park visit www.westboggs.com.