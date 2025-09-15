The Property Rights Alliance will hold a public meeting on Thursday, September 18, at 7 p.m. at Klubhaus61 in Jasper, the former Jasper Country Club located at 2031 Newton Street.

The meeting will focus on planning next steps to oppose the proposed Mid-States Corridor project. Organizers encourage all interested community members to attend, regardless of whether they are directly affected landowners. Attendees are invited to share insights and ideas, and are encouraged to bring neighbors and friends.

The Property Rights Alliance Inc. continues its efforts to stop the Mid-States Corridor, citing concerns over property rights and community impact. Donations to support the group can be made by mail to PO Box 64, Jasper, IN 47547-0064, through Venmo at @propertyrightsalliance, or via GoFundMe at gofund.me/12fd6495.