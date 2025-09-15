The Orange County Invasives Partnership (OCIP) and Hoosier National Forest will host the Pioneer Mothers Fall Weed Wrangle on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Mothers Memorial Forest, located off State Road 37 just south of Paoli.

The hands-on volunteer event will focus on identifying and removing woody invasive plants such as Burning Bush, which threaten native vegetation and forest health. No experience is required, but volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes, long sleeves, and work gloves. Water and hand tools will be provided.

Following the Weed Wrangle, participants are invited to join OCIP members at the Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District Office in Paoli for a lunchtime planning meeting. RSVPs are preferred but not required and can be made by calling 812-723-3311 ext. 3 or emailing OrangeSWCD@gmail.com.