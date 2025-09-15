As students across Indiana returned to school in August 2025, the Indiana State Police and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force introduced a new initiative known as Operation Guardian Angel. The effort focused on strengthening proactive investigations, including peer-to-peer file sharing and undercover chat operations, with the goal of identifying child victims of sexual abuse, rescuing them from danger, and holding perpetrators accountable.

In addition to investigative work, the ICAC Task Force continued its commitment to prevention and community outreach. Public education about internet safety remains central to its mission of protecting children across the state.

August 2025 Statistics

Investigations : 252 reactive cases from citizen complaints or CyberTips, plus 36 proactive investigations

: 252 reactive cases from citizen complaints or CyberTips, plus 36 proactive investigations CyberTips : 2,233 received in August; 16,124 total between January and August

: 2,233 received in August; 16,124 total between January and August Arrests : 48 total arrests, including 14 identified hands-on offenders and 6 registered sex offenders

: 48 total arrests, including 14 identified hands-on offenders and 6 registered sex offenders Child Victims Identified : 14 rescued from ongoing abuse; 31 newly identified victims with images; 26 newly identified victims without images

: 14 rescued from ongoing abuse; 31 newly identified victims with images; 26 newly identified victims without images Prevention: 86 presentations reaching an estimated 8,546 attendees

The ICAC Task Force defines a newly identified child victim as one whose identity was not previously known to law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) but was uncovered through investigation.

For more information about the Indiana ICAC, visit internetcrimesagainstkids.com.