Dubois County has enacted a burn ban effective immediately as dry conditions continue across the area. The decision was made by the Dubois County Commissioners at the recommendation of the county’s twelve fire chiefs, according to Dubois County Emergency Management Agency Director Tammy Humbert.

Under the ban, the following activities are prohibited:

Open burning of any kind using conventional fuel such as wood or other combustible materials, except for charcoal or propane grills.

Burning of debris such as timber or vegetation, including debris from building construction.

Campfires and recreational fires are allowed only if they are continuously attended, enclosed within a non-combustible barrier no larger than 48 inches, and completely extinguished before being left unattended.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.