Mohamed Ramadan, M.D. has joined the medical staff at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center to provide nephrology services at Memorial Nephrology. Nephrology care includes chronic kidney disease and ESRD, diabetes, acute kidney injury, transplant-related issues, nephrotic syndrome, polycystic kidney disease, electrolyte and mineral disorders, and kidney stones and obstructions.

Dr. Ramadan received his medical degree at Alexandria School of Medicine in Alexandria, Egypt, and completed his nephrology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. He has over 35 years of experience in nephrology, most recently with Kaiser Nephrology Group in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Central Texas Nephrology Associates in Waco, Texas. He is board certified in nephrology and internal medicine.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ramadan, please call Memorial Nephrology at 812-996-7388. Memorial Nephrology recently moved and is now located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 225, at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper.