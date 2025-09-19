Deaconess Memorial Hospital has welcomed a new member to its active medical staff. General Surgeon Esther Kim, D.O., has joined Memorial Surgical Associates, part of the Evansville Surgical Associates division ESA-Jasper.

Dr. Kim brings extensive training and experience in general surgery. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Temple University in Philadelphia, completed a pre-health program at the University of Pennsylvania, and earned her medical degree from Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine in North Carolina. She then completed a general surgery residency at Tower Health Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania.

She is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the Association of Women Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, the Keystone Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, and the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma.

Memorial Surgical Associates is located in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 220, at 721 W. 13th Street in Jasper. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 812-996-6580.