Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office is actively reviewing public submissions regarding posts made by educators and administrators glorifying the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

According to Attorney General Rokita, his office has received hundreds of submissions through the Eyes on Education portal over the past week and is evaluating them for posting on a rolling basis. There are currently nine submissions live with many more expected over the coming days.

The Eyes on Education portal is a tool to help empower parents and community members to engage in their children’s education by submitting and reviewing materials or statements that may be inappropriate in school settings. Since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the portal has received numerous reports around the state of public comments or shared posts celebrating or glorifying this incident.

In recent days, several educators, including an administrator at Ball State University, have faced consequences, including resignations or terminations. Ball State University referenced Hedgepeth v. Britton, a federal ruling allowing schools to discipline employees whose public statements disrupt operations or undermine public trust.

Attorney General Rokita stated Ball State’s legal analysis was correct and other higher education institutions, as well as secondary and elementary school boards, superintendents, principals and their attorneys should take notice.

To submit a report to the Eyes on Education portal, visit in.gov/attorneygeneral, select “Eyes on Education,” choose the school corporation and name, and upload relevant documents. A member of the Attorney General’s office may contact submitters for additional information. Verified submissions will be published regularly.