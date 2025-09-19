A Petersburg man was arrested Thursday night after attempting to flee from police during a traffic stop involving a tractor.

According to the Indiana State Police, Trooper Tim Sturm stopped a John Deere tractor pulling a yard trailer on 4th Street in Petersburg around 9:30 p.m. for disregarding a stop sign at State Road 57 and for operating without taillights on the trailer.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Joshua Brames of Petersburg, showed signs of impairment but refused to perform field sobriety tests. Police say Brames then stepped off the tractor and ran on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Brames continued to resist and refused to submit to a chemical test. He was arrested and transported to Daviess Community Hospital for medical clearance before being booked into the Pike County Jail, where he remains held on bond.

Brames faces preliminary charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Sgt. Kevin Brown and Trooper Gage Cummings assisted at the scene.