The Jasper Street Department, working with contractor Calcar Paving, will begin asphalt milling on Monday, September 22. The work will take place on 8th Street between Newton Street and Jackson Street, as well as on Main Street between 3rd Street and 5th Street.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, September 23 and 24, these milled streets will be resurfaced, along with Main Street between 7th Street and 9th Street.

The project schedule is dependent on weather and other potential delays. No parking will be permitted along the listed streets during construction hours, and motorists should anticipate possible traffic delays while milling and paving are underway.