Redemption Christian Church has released a new 25-song compilation album titled 25, marking the congregation’s 25th anniversary and celebrating its first era of original music.

The rural multi-site church, with campuses in Jasper, Loogootee, and Tell City, unveiled the project on Friday, September 19, 2025. The album is now available on streaming and digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

25 features remastered tracks recorded by Redemption bands past and present, including Narrow Path, We Come Alive, Always At The Ready, and Flight/Path. The collection also highlights solo work from worship ministers Ryan Lynton and Daniel Ross, along with alternate mixes, reimagined arrangements, and two live recordings of original Redemption songs.

The first ten tracks showcase music from Narrow Path, while later songs introduce refreshed versions of worship favorites long sung at Redemption services. The album closes with a mix of rock-infused and congregational songs created over the past 15 years by the church’s worship ministers and bands.

Redemption has become known for its diverse worship style, with eight active bands spanning Americana, roots, modern worship, and rock influences. The church has released 13 recording projects — including singles, EPs, and albums — since its founding in May 2000.

More details about the album, including links to listen, are available at RedemptionIN.com/music and through the church’s app and social media channels.