The Dubois County Democratic Party will host Evansville City Councilor Mary Allen, a candidate for Indiana’s 8th Congressional District, during its monthly public meeting. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23, at St. Benedict’s Brew Works in Jasper.

Allen, who is challenging Congressman Mark Messmer in the 2026 election, will share her campaign goals and gather input from Dubois County residents on the needs and concerns of the community.

Also featured at the meeting will be Deena Hubler, Director of Dubois County CASA, who will provide an overview of the organization’s mission, budget, and efforts to advocate for children in high-stress court environments.

The Democratic Party invites residents to attend, ask questions, and engage in discussion about local and district-wide issues.