Ron Alan “Gonzo” Wiseman, age 54, of Birdseye, passed away at 12:27 p.m., on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

He was born April 19, 1971, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Emmett and Diane “Dee” (Borden) Wiseman who both preceded him in death; and married Shonna L. Ridenour on April 15, 2000, in Birdseye. Ron was a professional truck driver for OFS and Mulzer Crushed Stone. He was a member of Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #574 F&AM and Birdseye Conservation Club. Ron enjoyed stock car racing, camping, playing cards, hunting, and spending time with family, friends and his beloved dog, Rufus.

He is survived by his wife, Shonna L. Wiseman of Birdseye; three children, Jordyn Wiseman of Birdseye, Jaron Wiseman of Birdseye, and Paige (Zach) Cross of Huntingburg; one brother, Steve “Stovepipe” (Kelly) Wiseman of Birdseye; and two grandchildren, Cason and Rowan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Birdseye Cemetery. Phil Atkins will officiate at the service.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday; and 9:00-11:00 a.m., Tuesday. A Masonic vigil service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, Bethlehem Masonic Lodge #574 F&AM, or the family. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com