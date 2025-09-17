Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has completed a $3.7 million renovation and relocation of its laboratory services, marking a major step forward in enhancing patient care and experience. The investment reflects DCH’s ongoing commitment to improving healthcare accessibility, comfort, and reliability for patients and the surrounding community.

The project moved the laboratory to a more convenient location near the hospital’s main lobby, just steps from the welcome desk. The renovation expanded the laboratory by about 30%, increasing the total space to nearly 4,500 square feet.

Designed with both patients and staff in mind, the new space includes a larger waiting area, two additional blood-drawing stations to shorten wait times, and an extra restroom dedicated to specimen testing. The expanded testing area allows for faster processing and better patient flow, ultimately providing a more efficient and comfortable experience.

DCH Laboratory Services offers a wide range of testing, including blood work, urinalysis, microbiology cultures, pathology, immunology, serology, molecular diagnostics, hematology, clinical chemistry, endocrinology, and toxicology screening. Walk-in patients continue to be welcome without an appointment, ensuring accessible and convenient care.

The new laboratory space will officially open for patient services on Tuesday, September 23.

Hospital leaders say the expansion and modernization of the facility are part of DCH’s broader strategic vision, which emphasizes growth, patient-centered improvements, and accessibility. The project represents another milestone in the hospital’s mission to be the healthcare provider of choice for the communities it serves.

For more details about laboratory hours, preparation guidelines, or available services, visit dchosp.org/lab or call (812) 254-2760.