The Town of Ferdinand’s Water Department will begin its annual hydrant flushing on Monday, September 22, continuing daily until the process is complete. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the town.

Hydrant flushing is a routine preventative maintenance activity designed to improve water quality and ensure the proper function of waterlines, valves, and hydrants. The process also helps maintain adequate water flow and pressure needed for fire protection. While it may appear to waste water, the flushing helps remove sediment and enhances overall water quality for customers.

During this time, water will remain safe to drink, but residents are advised to take precautions before doing laundry, as flushing may cause temporary discoloration. Customers are encouraged to run cold water for five to seven minutes to clear their lines if discoloration occurs. The Town of Ferdinand will not be responsible for cleaning or replacing laundry items affected by discolored water.