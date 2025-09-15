Dubois County is developing a new Comprehensive Plan, a long-term strategy designed to guide the county’s growth, development, and investments over the next eight to ten years. This plan will help shape decisions on land use, economic development, housing, transportation, public services, and natural and cultural resources.

Your voice is essential in shaping this vision. Residents, workers, and stakeholders are invited to participate in a short online survey, which takes approximately 8–10 minutes to complete. The survey asks for your thoughts on what makes Dubois County special and where improvements can be made.

All survey responses are anonymous and will be used strictly for planning purposes. Your input will directly influence the county’s priorities and help ensure the plan reflects the community’s values and goals.

To take part in the survey, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DuboisCountyComprehensivePlan.