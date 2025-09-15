The City of Jasper has officially launched the process of creating a new Comprehensive Plan to guide growth, development, and overall community well-being in the years ahead. The initiative will help shape decisions on land use, infrastructure, housing, transportation, recreation, and environmental resources while ensuring future growth reflects the values and needs of residents.

The Comprehensive Plan is a forward-looking vision document that sets goals, policies, and action steps for the city’s future. It will cover key topics such as demographics, market conditions, utilities and infrastructure, neighborhoods, community facilities, economic development, environmental assets, and public spaces. Once adopted, the plan will serve as a roadmap for prioritizing infrastructure investments, shaping zoning and land use decisions, budgeting, and guiding both public and private development.

The planning process will move through several phases, including analyzing existing conditions, engaging with the community, defining a vision and goals, drafting strategies, and ultimately adopting an implementation plan. A high level of public participation is a central part of the process, with resident input shaping the plan at every stage.

To ensure the plan reflects the needs and priorities of the community, residents are encouraged to take part in a citywide survey available in both English and Spanish. Links to the surveys are provided below:

The survey is open through October 31, and all area residents are invited to participate.

City officials emphasize that community input will help determine how Jasper develops in the coming years — from the design of neighborhoods and connections of roadways to the management of parks and open spaces. The final plan will be a shared document, guiding decision-makers for years to come while reflecting the collective vision of Jasper’s residents.